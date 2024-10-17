Turin's Auto Industry Struggles: A City in Transition

In the shadows of the Alps, Italy's industrial stronghold, Turin, reflects a broader European struggle as automakers face electrification costs and competition. Home to the historic Mirafiori plant, Turin grapples with a declining car industry, affecting thousands of livelihoods.

Mirafiori, once a symbol of Fiat's might, now stands with closed sections and a furloughed workforce. Locals like Giacomo Zulianello, a Fiat union official, highlight the challenges faced as the factory battles suspended production periods due to reduced demand for electric models.

Search for alternatives, from expanding tourism to leveraging its aerospace sector, aims to offset automotive decline. However, optimism remains cautious, with many fearing an uncertain future not just for Turin, but perhaps for Italian automotive manufacturing as a whole.

