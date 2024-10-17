Left Menu

Turin's Auto Industry Struggles: A City in Transition

Turin, once a stronghold of Italy’s automotive sector, is grappling with industrial decline due to challenges in electrification and competition. With a shaky car industry tied to its identity, the city is looking to tourism and innovation as potential avenues for economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:32 IST
Turin's Auto Industry Struggles: A City in Transition
Chinese automakers

In the shadows of the Alps, Italy's industrial stronghold, Turin, reflects a broader European struggle as automakers face electrification costs and competition. Home to the historic Mirafiori plant, Turin grapples with a declining car industry, affecting thousands of livelihoods.

Mirafiori, once a symbol of Fiat's might, now stands with closed sections and a furloughed workforce. Locals like Giacomo Zulianello, a Fiat union official, highlight the challenges faced as the factory battles suspended production periods due to reduced demand for electric models.

Search for alternatives, from expanding tourism to leveraging its aerospace sector, aims to offset automotive decline. However, optimism remains cautious, with many fearing an uncertain future not just for Turin, but perhaps for Italian automotive manufacturing as a whole.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024