Heightened Security: Sky Marshals to Double After Flight Threat

A security threat on a Vistara flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai prompted swift safety actions. The flight safely disembarked in an isolation bay in Mumbai. Amidst rising threats, the Indian government plans to double sky marshals on flights, bolstering security with specialized anti-terror units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:50 IST
Heightened Security: Sky Marshals to Double After Flight Threat
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Vistara flight operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on October 16 faced a security threat communicated via social media, prompting immediate response and implementation of safety protocols. After landing, the aircraft was directed to an isolation bay at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where all passengers were safely disembarked, according to an official statement from Vistara.

The threat comes as part of a series of recent security alerts, leading India's Central Government to decide on significantly increasing the number of sky marshals aboard flights from domestic airports. This decision underscores the government's dedication to flight safety as they actively collaborate with intelligence agencies to address rising aviation threats.

In a strategic move to enhance onboard security, additional Air Marshals from the National Security Guard, adept in anti-terror and anti-hijacking tactics, will be stationed on newly identified sensitive international and domestic routes. Indian Sky Marshals, first deployed in 1999, will continue to play a crucial role, armed and trained to react promptly to any in-flight threat scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

