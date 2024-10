Karnataka CM Renames Schools on Valmiki Jayanti, Challenges BJP on Equality

In commemoration of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid homage by garlanding Valmiki's statue at the Legislators' House in Vidhana Soudha. He announced the renaming of all state residential schools to 'Maharshi Valmiki residential schools', criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not taking significant steps towards ensuring equality for minority communities.

In a pointed address, the Chief Minister revealed plans to rename Raichur University as Maharishi Valmiki University, emphasizing his government's commitment to community reservation through amendments ignored by BJP-ruled states. Recalling Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's warning about the persistence of inequality, Siddaramaiah expressed that without real actions, equality remains elusive.

On the festival of Dusshera, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his promise to launch five schemes targeting weaker sections, fulfilled within eight months of his administration. His government ensured substantial economic benefits to families, under programs like Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi, demonstrating their dedication to minority empowerment amidst political opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)