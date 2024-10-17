High-Profile IPS Officer Charged in Multi-Crore Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated legal proceedings against IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake, citing charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy. Notably, Navtake had led the probe into a suspected Rs 1,200 crore scam linked to the Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Credit Society between 2020 and 2022, the agency announced on Thursday.

Last August, Pune Police filed a complaint against Navtake following a report by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which pointed out procedural failings in Navtake's scam investigation. The CID highlighted discrepancies, such as recording multiple cases under a single crime report on one day and obtaining signatures from complainants who were not physically present.

Navtake, who held the position of State Reserve Police Force superintendent in Chandrapur, now faces allegations under various sections (120-B, 466, 474, and 201) of the Indian Penal Code. The alleged fraud, dating back to 2015, reportedly defrauded numerous individuals by offering lucrative interest on fixed deposits. The Maharashtra Home Department had previously directed Pune Police to act on the CID's findings, leading to current developments. Investigations continue as authorities delve deeper into the case.

