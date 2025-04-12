Threat Emails Spark Investigation in Jalgaon

Authorities in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district have initiated an investigation following the receipt of several threatening emails targeting Collector Ayush Prasad and senior police officials last month, as per an official statement on Saturday.

The District Superintendent of Police, Dr. Maheshwar Reddy, reported that the emails contained life threats against the officials, resulting in the registration of a First Information Report (FIR). Dr. Reddy stated, "Certain government and police officials in Jalgaon district were targeted in emails sent in March. A FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. At this stage, I do not perceive any significant threat."

An email reportedly mentioned plans to incite riots within the district. Shiv Sena leader and Jalgaon's guardian minister, Gulabrao Patil, expressed his concerns, instructing the superintendent of police to conduct a comprehensive investigation and enforce strict measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)