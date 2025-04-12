Left Menu

Threat Emails Spark Investigation in Jalgaon

Authorities in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district investigate threat emails received by Collector Ayush Prasad and senior police officials. The emails, containing life threats, led to the filing of an FIR. While the Superintendent of Police finds no immediate threat, a thorough investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:50 IST
Threat Emails Spark Investigation in Jalgaon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district have initiated an investigation following the receipt of several threatening emails targeting Collector Ayush Prasad and senior police officials last month, as per an official statement on Saturday.

The District Superintendent of Police, Dr. Maheshwar Reddy, reported that the emails contained life threats against the officials, resulting in the registration of a First Information Report (FIR). Dr. Reddy stated, "Certain government and police officials in Jalgaon district were targeted in emails sent in March. A FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. At this stage, I do not perceive any significant threat."

An email reportedly mentioned plans to incite riots within the district. Shiv Sena leader and Jalgaon's guardian minister, Gulabrao Patil, expressed his concerns, instructing the superintendent of police to conduct a comprehensive investigation and enforce strict measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025