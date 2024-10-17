Emerging Markets React to Dollar's Strength Amid Global Rate Decisions

The dollar's appreciation put pressure on emerging market currencies on Thursday, largely due to expectations of limited U.S. rate reductions and improved chances of Donald Trump's re-election.

Attention was focused on interest rate announcements from the eurozone and countries like Turkey, Egypt, and Chile, leading to cautious trading in Central Eastern Europe.

Despite China's measures to support its housing sector, market sentiment remains mixed, influencing both emerging market currencies and stocks globally.

