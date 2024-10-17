Left Menu

Emerging Markets React to Dollar's Strength Amid Global Rate Decisions

Emerging market currencies struggled on Thursday as the dollar strengthened due to anticipated smaller U.S. rate cuts and Donald Trump's favorable election outlook. The market remains cautious ahead of key interest rate decisions in the eurozone, Turkey, Egypt, and Chile, impacting various global currencies.

Updated: 17-10-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:37 IST
The dollar's appreciation put pressure on emerging market currencies on Thursday, largely due to expectations of limited U.S. rate reductions and improved chances of Donald Trump's re-election.

Attention was focused on interest rate announcements from the eurozone and countries like Turkey, Egypt, and Chile, leading to cautious trading in Central Eastern Europe.

Despite China's measures to support its housing sector, market sentiment remains mixed, influencing both emerging market currencies and stocks globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

