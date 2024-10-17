Left Menu

IMD Issues Weather Alert: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and surrounding areas. A depression has weakened into a low-pressure system in South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu, bringing scattered storms and potential severe weather through early next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:52 IST
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather bulletin warning of significant rainfall and thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

On Thursday, a depression in the Bay of Bengal shifted west-northwest and crossed the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts near Chennai. This system has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu as of Thursday morning.

IMD predicts the low-pressure system will continue weakening, accompanied by cyclonic circulation over North Lakshadweep. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in the region, while isolated heavy showers are anticipated on Friday and throughout the weekend, potentially impacting several districts including Coimbatore, Madurai, and Salem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

