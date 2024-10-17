Left Menu

Brij Bhushan Singh Pushes for Prompt Delhi HC Hearing on Harassment Case

Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh seeks an early Delhi High Court hearing to dismiss ongoing sexual harassment proceedings. Singh contests allegations by female wrestlers and requests a swift resolution. His legal team urges court intervention as prosecution evidence nears completion in trial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:56 IST
Brij Bhushan Singh Pushes for Prompt Delhi HC Hearing on Harassment Case
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to expedite legal proceedings, former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an early hearing on his plea to dismiss sexual harassment charges filed by female wrestlers.

The High Court had earlier notified the state and police about Singh's challenge to the proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for January 13, 2025. Singh, a former parliamentarian, refutes the allegations and seeks to overturn the charges.

Singh's new application highlights the rapid progression of prosecution evidence in the trial court, which may conclude by January. He insists on a timely High Court hearing to address dismissal of the case, arguing that swift action is crucial given the current trial pace. The application, filed by Advocate Rajiv Mohan with assistance from Advocates Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, contests the continuation of the trial and seeks to quash the FIR and chargesheet issued based on the wrestlers' complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024