Brij Bhushan Singh Pushes for Prompt Delhi HC Hearing on Harassment Case
Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh seeks an early Delhi High Court hearing to dismiss ongoing sexual harassment proceedings. Singh contests allegations by female wrestlers and requests a swift resolution. His legal team urges court intervention as prosecution evidence nears completion in trial proceedings.
In a bid to expedite legal proceedings, former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an early hearing on his plea to dismiss sexual harassment charges filed by female wrestlers.
The High Court had earlier notified the state and police about Singh's challenge to the proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for January 13, 2025. Singh, a former parliamentarian, refutes the allegations and seeks to overturn the charges.
Singh's new application highlights the rapid progression of prosecution evidence in the trial court, which may conclude by January. He insists on a timely High Court hearing to address dismissal of the case, arguing that swift action is crucial given the current trial pace. The application, filed by Advocate Rajiv Mohan with assistance from Advocates Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, contests the continuation of the trial and seeks to quash the FIR and chargesheet issued based on the wrestlers' complaints.
