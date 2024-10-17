Bihar Hooch Tragedy Exposes Enforcement Failures of Liquor Ban
Prashant Kishor criticizes Bihar's poorly enforced liquor ban after a hooch tragedy claims 25 lives. Accusations of corruption and indifference arise as investigations continue. Despite a ban, illegal alcohol persists, burdening locals with tragic outcomes. Arrests are made as authorities face calls for accountability.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's liquor ban is under intense scrutiny as Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor describes it as a mere formality, existing only in government documents and political rhetoric. Kishor's remarks follow the recent hooch tragedy that has claimed 25 lives in Sivan and Saran.
Kishor, who has long criticized the ban's implementation, noted the recurrence of such incidents across the state. "Corrupt leaders and mafias thrive while tragedies go unheeded," he remarked, pointing out the Chief Minister's inaction in reaching out to affected families.
In response, law enforcement has taken steps; 12 arrests have been made. Saran's police confirm industrial spirit involvement, while a Special Investigation Team continues extensive raids. The district administration emphasizes enforcement of the liquor ban for compensation eligibility, as state officials face mounting pressure to act decisively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blasts Near Israeli Embassy Prompt Investigation in Copenhagen
IAS Officer Under Investigation for Disproportionate Assets in Rajasthan
British Politician Waheed Alli Under Investigation
Fatal Bangkok School Bus Fire: Negligence Under Investigation
British Politician Waheed Alli Faces Investigation Over Donation Scandal