Bihar Hooch Tragedy Exposes Enforcement Failures of Liquor Ban

Bihar's liquor ban is under intense scrutiny as Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor describes it as a mere formality, existing only in government documents and political rhetoric. Kishor's remarks follow the recent hooch tragedy that has claimed 25 lives in Sivan and Saran.

Kishor, who has long criticized the ban's implementation, noted the recurrence of such incidents across the state. "Corrupt leaders and mafias thrive while tragedies go unheeded," he remarked, pointing out the Chief Minister's inaction in reaching out to affected families.

In response, law enforcement has taken steps; 12 arrests have been made. Saran's police confirm industrial spirit involvement, while a Special Investigation Team continues extensive raids. The district administration emphasizes enforcement of the liquor ban for compensation eligibility, as state officials face mounting pressure to act decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)