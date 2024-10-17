Left Menu

Bihar Hooch Tragedy Exposes Enforcement Failures of Liquor Ban

Prashant Kishor criticizes Bihar's poorly enforced liquor ban after a hooch tragedy claims 25 lives. Accusations of corruption and indifference arise as investigations continue. Despite a ban, illegal alcohol persists, burdening locals with tragic outcomes. Arrests are made as authorities face calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:56 IST
Bihar Hooch Tragedy Exposes Enforcement Failures of Liquor Ban
Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's liquor ban is under intense scrutiny as Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor describes it as a mere formality, existing only in government documents and political rhetoric. Kishor's remarks follow the recent hooch tragedy that has claimed 25 lives in Sivan and Saran.

Kishor, who has long criticized the ban's implementation, noted the recurrence of such incidents across the state. "Corrupt leaders and mafias thrive while tragedies go unheeded," he remarked, pointing out the Chief Minister's inaction in reaching out to affected families.

In response, law enforcement has taken steps; 12 arrests have been made. Saran's police confirm industrial spirit involvement, while a Special Investigation Team continues extensive raids. The district administration emphasizes enforcement of the liquor ban for compensation eligibility, as state officials face mounting pressure to act decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024