Left Menu

Travelers Companies Triple Profits Despite Catastrophe Losses

Travelers Companies reported a significant increase in third-quarter profit, driven by higher underwriting gains and investment income, despite substantial catastrophe losses. Core income rose to $1.22 billion compared to $454 million a year earlier. Net written premiums also increased, highlighting strong client retention despite rising insurance costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:33 IST
Travelers Companies Triple Profits Despite Catastrophe Losses

Travelers Companies, a key player in the insurance industry, witnessed a nearly three-fold increase in third-quarter profits, as declared on Thursday. The surge is attributed to augmented underwriting gains and robust investment income, which more than compensated for significant catastrophe losses.

The company's core income soared to $1.22 billion, equating to $5.24 per share, from $454 million, or $1.95 per share, during the comparable period last year. With individuals and businesses increasing their spending on insurance, insurers managed to retain clients despite escalating prices for certain policies, including auto and property insurance.

Notably, Travelers experienced an 8% rise in net written premiums over the quarter, with all business units reporting growth. Meanwhile, underwriting gains reached $685 million, reversing a $136 million loss from last year, and net investment income saw an 18% rise. The insurer's catastrophe losses rose to $939 million, fueled by hurricanes and severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024