UK Targets Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' with Unprecedented Sanctions

The UK has imposed a significant round of sanctions on 18 Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas vessels connected to Russia's elusive 'shadow fleet.' This move aims to disrupt unauthorized practices circumventing Western sanctions, impacting Russian President Putin's ability to fund his military efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has escalated its efforts against Russia by targeting the nation's elusive 'shadow fleet' with sanctions on 18 oil tankers and four LNG vessels, marking the largest such action to date. The UK government confirmed this crackdown on Thursday, emphasizing its commitment to counteracting illicit practices circumventing Western sanctions.

Officials have demanded that Russian vessels suspected of having dubious insurance disclose their status when navigating the English Channel. In response, Russia has dismissed these Western pressures as attempts to limit its oil exports, noting an increase in unregulated tanker activity over the past year.

The sanctions bar these vessels from UK ports and restrict access to British maritime services, affecting ships including NS Bora, Atlas, and Moskovsky Prospect. Additionally, the UK has sanctioned the Russian gas company Rusgazdobycha JSC, as part of its broader strategy to weaken President Putin's financial resources supporting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

