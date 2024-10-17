Crash Leaves Crocodiles and Exotic Animals Scattered in Telangana

A transport lorry carrying eight endangered crocodiles and other exotic animals from Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, Patna, to Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, overturned near the Mondigutta forest check post in Telangana's Nirmal district, police officials reported. The incident occurred on Wednesday.

The driver, identified as Abdul Mannan Mandal, 51, lost control on NH-44, resulting in the truck crashing into cement pillars and overturning. The mishap caused significant damage to the vehicle, but the animals were unharmed.

Nirmal district Superintendent of Police confirmed a case under Section 281 BNS against the driver for rash driving. Despite the dramatic accident, all animals were safely rescued, providing relief to both authorities and park officials involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)