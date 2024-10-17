Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Haryana Election Re-Vote

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court of India has turned down a plea seeking a re-election in twenty assembly seats in Haryana, citing unfounded claims of discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used. The petition, filed by Priya Mishra and Vikas Bansal, had called for the election commission to address suspicious results allegedly caused by varying EVM battery capacities.

A panel comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, dismissed the writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. The bench criticized the petition as frivolous, warning the petitioners against pursuing baseless claims that disrupt the democratic electoral process.

Filed through advocate Narendra Mishra, the petition emphasized irregularities in EVM operations, with battery capacities reportedly ranging from 99% to as low as 60-70%. Despite these allegations, the Election Commission maintained its stand, citing no abnormalities in the electoral process. The Supreme Court's decision underscores the necessity for credible evidence in challenging election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)