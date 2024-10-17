Left Menu

Fueling Concerns: Domestic Gas Allocation Cuts Impact CNG Prices

The government has reduced domestically produced gas supplies to city gas distributors by 21%, increasing their reliance on expensive imported alternatives. This change, effective October 16, 2024, threatens to raise CNG prices unless deferred due to elections in Maharashtra. Companies are seeking alternative sources to manage costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:08 IST
Fueling Concerns: Domestic Gas Allocation Cuts Impact CNG Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has cut the supply of domestically produced gas to city gas entities by up to 21%, which retail Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to automobiles. This decision elevates their dependency on costly imported fuel.

The shortfall, which could lead to a price hike in CNG, is unlikely to be implemented immediately due to upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. Key industries like Indraprastha Gas Ltd and Mahanagar Gas Ltd have highlighted the impact of the reduced domestic gas allocation at capped rates, now priced at $6.5 per million BTU.

The sector's profitability is under threat as discussions with stakeholders unfold. Meanwhile, firms are exploring alternative gas sources, such as domestically produced HPHT gas and long-term contracts, to stabilize prices. Industry experts warn that any price increases may slow the growth of CNG vehicle registrations, a major driver of sector sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024