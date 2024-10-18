Global Finance Leaders Await U.S. Election Outcome Amid Economic Uncertainty

In the coming week, global finance leaders will gather in Washington under the cloud of uncertainty cast by the U.S. presidential election. The outcome of the race, featuring Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, promises to shape policies in the world's largest economy.

While both candidates have largely skirted discussions on their plans for major institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, their divergent stances on trade and tariffs are significant concerns for those attending the upcoming financial meetings.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva addressed these issues, highlighting the rise of protectionism and industrial policy in major economies. The potential election outcome could significantly affect international trade dynamics and economic growth, adding to the challenges faced by global financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)