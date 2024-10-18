Left Menu

Global Finance Leaders Await U.S. Election Outcome Amid Economic Uncertainty

As finance leaders converge in Washington, uncertainty looms over the U.S. presidential election's impact on global economic policies. Key issues include trade tariffs and international cooperation. Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris represent differing economic visions, leaving finance leaders to navigate potential shifts in policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In the coming week, global finance leaders will gather in Washington under the cloud of uncertainty cast by the U.S. presidential election. The outcome of the race, featuring Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, promises to shape policies in the world's largest economy.

While both candidates have largely skirted discussions on their plans for major institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, their divergent stances on trade and tariffs are significant concerns for those attending the upcoming financial meetings.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva addressed these issues, highlighting the rise of protectionism and industrial policy in major economies. The potential election outcome could significantly affect international trade dynamics and economic growth, adding to the challenges faced by global financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024