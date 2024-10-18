Left Menu

Egypt's Fuel Price Surge: Navigating Economic Currents

Egypt has increased fuel prices, marking the third rise this year. Diesel fuel now costs 13.50 Egyptian pounds per litre, a 17% hike. Gasoline prices also rose between 11% to 13%. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced plans for gradual price hikes into 2025 amid growing consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:32 IST
Egypt's Fuel Price Surge: Navigating Economic Currents
Fuel Costs

In a significant move, Egypt announced yet another increase in fuel prices, marking the third such hike of the year. The petroleum ministry affirmed in a Friday release that the adjustments are aimed at aligning with global market trends.

Diesel, which remains the preferred fuel for many within the nation, will now cost 13.50 Egyptian pounds per litre—a rise of 17% from the previous price of 11.50 pounds. Meanwhile, gasoline sees a varied increment, with 80 octane gasoline surging to 13.75 pounds, 92 octane to 15.25 pounds, and the premium 95 octane now priced at 17 pounds.

Addressing the nation back in July, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly shed light on the government's strategy, indicating that fuel prices would continue an upward trajectory until the end of 2025, citing the unsustainable burden of subsidies in light of increasing energy demands. In line with this, the scheduled meeting of the government's fuel pricing committee has been postponed to six months from now to assess future adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024