Russia Seeks BRICS Grain Exchange to Influence Global Prices

Russia proposes a BRICS Grain Exchange to gain control over international prices for its agricultural exports. This initiative, aimed at countering Western dominance, includes a potential expansion to oil, natural gas, and gold. However, experts doubt its effectiveness in controlling commodity prices similar to OPEC+ agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:50 IST
Amid global agricultural price fluctuations, Russia has proposed the establishment of a BRICS Grain Exchange to exert greater influence over international pricing, especially for its wheat exports. This move comes ahead of a key summit involving leaders from top grain producing and buying nations within the BRICS alliance.

The proposal, outlined by Russia's central bank and finance ministry, advocates a grain trading platform intended to streamline and regulate cross-border commodity trading. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance BRICS' foothold as a geopolitical counterbalance to Western economic dominance.

Despite Russia's ambitions, there is skepticism about BRICS replicating OPEC+ success in controlling commodity prices. Yaroslav Lissovolik from BRICS+ Analytics suggests that existing established exchanges might hinder such efforts. Nevertheless, Russia continues to explore potential markets for its agricultural exports, aiming for a 50% growth by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

