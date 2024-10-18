Russia Seeks BRICS Grain Exchange to Influence Global Prices

Amid global agricultural price fluctuations, Russia has proposed the establishment of a BRICS Grain Exchange to exert greater influence over international pricing, especially for its wheat exports. This move comes ahead of a key summit involving leaders from top grain producing and buying nations within the BRICS alliance.

The proposal, outlined by Russia's central bank and finance ministry, advocates a grain trading platform intended to streamline and regulate cross-border commodity trading. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance BRICS' foothold as a geopolitical counterbalance to Western economic dominance.

Despite Russia's ambitions, there is skepticism about BRICS replicating OPEC+ success in controlling commodity prices. Yaroslav Lissovolik from BRICS+ Analytics suggests that existing established exchanges might hinder such efforts. Nevertheless, Russia continues to explore potential markets for its agricultural exports, aiming for a 50% growth by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)