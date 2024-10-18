Euro Zone Bonds Rally as ECB Adjusts Policy Amid Economic Shifts

Euro zone government bond yields saw a slight decline on Friday following the European Central Bank's decision to cut rates for the third time this year. The ECB's action, announced on Thursday, reflects a growing confidence in controlling inflation within the euro zone, but also highlights concerns about the deteriorating outlook for the economy.

Notably, Germany's two-year bond yield, which is particularly sensitive to ECB rate policies, fell by 5 basis points to reach its lowest point since early October. Meanwhile, money markets are now pricing in successive ECB rate cuts of 25 basis points at each meeting through next summer.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields remained flat, and analysts from Commerzbank highlighted possible positive changes to Italy's ratings. Meanwhile, France's fiscal outlook may lead to a downgrade, intensifying the attention on yield spreads among euro zone government bonds.

