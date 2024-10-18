Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Blame Game Intensifies as Winter Nears
As winter approaches, Delhi faces worsening air quality with the highest AQI in Wazirpur. Authorities are probing local pollution sources, amid political exchanges between AAP and BJP. Plans to address the issue are underway, while BJP criticizes AAP's handling of pollution control measures.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's air quality is deteriorating as winter sets in, with Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighting Wazirpur as having the highest AQI. Authorities have been directed to investigate local pollution sources, as tensions escalate between political parties over the issue.
At a press conference, Rai pointed out that the air quality index (AQI) has reached the 'poor' category in 13 hotspots, including Wazirpur and Mundka, as temperatures drop and wind speeds decrease. He criticized BJP-led governments for inaction, contrasting their approach with initiatives under AAP's leadership.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused AAP of failing to deliver on pollution control promises, turning Delhi into a 'gas chamber'. He highlighted the inactivity of smog towers like the one at Anand Vihar, questioning the effectiveness of AAP's environmental policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Air Pollution
- AQI
- Wazirpur
- Gopal Rai
- AAP
- BJP
- Smog Tower
- Poor Air Quality
- Winter
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
BJP Praises Modi's Initiatives: A Step Towards Gandhi's Vision
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum
Crime Wave in Delhi: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Blames Central Government
BJP alleges that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of Rs 5,600 cr drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Cong's Delhi wing RTI cell.