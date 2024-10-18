Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Blame Game Intensifies as Winter Nears

Delhi's air quality is deteriorating as winter sets in, with Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighting Wazirpur as having the highest AQI. Authorities have been directed to investigate local pollution sources, as tensions escalate between political parties over the issue.

At a press conference, Rai pointed out that the air quality index (AQI) has reached the 'poor' category in 13 hotspots, including Wazirpur and Mundka, as temperatures drop and wind speeds decrease. He criticized BJP-led governments for inaction, contrasting their approach with initiatives under AAP's leadership.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused AAP of failing to deliver on pollution control promises, turning Delhi into a 'gas chamber'. He highlighted the inactivity of smog towers like the one at Anand Vihar, questioning the effectiveness of AAP's environmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)