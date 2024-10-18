Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Blame Game Intensifies as Winter Nears

As winter approaches, Delhi faces worsening air quality with the highest AQI in Wazirpur. Authorities are probing local pollution sources, amid political exchanges between AAP and BJP. Plans to address the issue are underway, while BJP criticizes AAP's handling of pollution control measures.

Updated: 18-10-2024 17:52 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's air quality is deteriorating as winter sets in, with Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighting Wazirpur as having the highest AQI. Authorities have been directed to investigate local pollution sources, as tensions escalate between political parties over the issue.

At a press conference, Rai pointed out that the air quality index (AQI) has reached the 'poor' category in 13 hotspots, including Wazirpur and Mundka, as temperatures drop and wind speeds decrease. He criticized BJP-led governments for inaction, contrasting their approach with initiatives under AAP's leadership.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused AAP of failing to deliver on pollution control promises, turning Delhi into a 'gas chamber'. He highlighted the inactivity of smog towers like the one at Anand Vihar, questioning the effectiveness of AAP's environmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

