Left Menu

Ukraine's Economic Resilience Amidst Conflict

Ukraine's GDP increased by 4.5% from January to September, with growth driven by agriculture, transport, and construction. Despite wartime disruptions, business sentiment is rising, aided by improvements in the energy sector, though a severe labor shortage poses challenges due to continued conflict effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:13 IST
Ukraine's Economic Resilience Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's economy saw a 4.5% rise in GDP from January to September, as reported by the economy ministry on Friday. This growth has been primarily fueled by the agriculture, transport, and construction sectors.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko highlighted that September recorded a 3.8% GDP growth compared to last year. "Ukraine's economy is on a recovery path despite the war," stated Svyrydenko, attributing significant agricultural growth to the early harvests.

Ukraine's economy faces staffing challenges, with many workers having been mobilized for war efforts or displaced to Europe. Yet, the government forecasts GDP growth of 3.5% in 2023, despite a prior 5.3% increase and a substantial shrinkage in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024