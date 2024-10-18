Ukraine's Economic Resilience Amidst Conflict
Ukraine's GDP increased by 4.5% from January to September, with growth driven by agriculture, transport, and construction. Despite wartime disruptions, business sentiment is rising, aided by improvements in the energy sector, though a severe labor shortage poses challenges due to continued conflict effects.
Ukraine's economy saw a 4.5% rise in GDP from January to September, as reported by the economy ministry on Friday. This growth has been primarily fueled by the agriculture, transport, and construction sectors.
First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko highlighted that September recorded a 3.8% GDP growth compared to last year. "Ukraine's economy is on a recovery path despite the war," stated Svyrydenko, attributing significant agricultural growth to the early harvests.
Ukraine's economy faces staffing challenges, with many workers having been mobilized for war efforts or displaced to Europe. Yet, the government forecasts GDP growth of 3.5% in 2023, despite a prior 5.3% increase and a substantial shrinkage in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- economy
- GDP
- growth
- agriculture
- transport
- construction
- energy
- staff shortage
- war
ALSO READ
Singapore's Ex-Transport Minister Jailed in Landmark Case
UPDATE 1-Singapore's disgraced former transport minister jailed for 12 months in landmark case
Singapore's Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Jailed for Corruption
Joint FAO/IAEA Centre Celebrates 60 Years of Advancing Nuclear Science in Food and Agriculture
Garuda Construction Sets IPO Price Band for Rs 264-Crore Offering