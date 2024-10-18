Ukraine's Economic Resilience Amidst Conflict

Ukraine's economy saw a 4.5% rise in GDP from January to September, as reported by the economy ministry on Friday. This growth has been primarily fueled by the agriculture, transport, and construction sectors.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko highlighted that September recorded a 3.8% GDP growth compared to last year. "Ukraine's economy is on a recovery path despite the war," stated Svyrydenko, attributing significant agricultural growth to the early harvests.

Ukraine's economy faces staffing challenges, with many workers having been mobilized for war efforts or displaced to Europe. Yet, the government forecasts GDP growth of 3.5% in 2023, despite a prior 5.3% increase and a substantial shrinkage in 2022.

