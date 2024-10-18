Left Menu

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. single-family homebuilding hit a five-month high in September. However, the slight increase in building permits indicates potential challenges as the housing market grapples with high mortgage rates and surplus supply. Housing starts showed variances across regions, with the Midwest experiencing a notable decline.

18-10-2024
In September, U.S. single-family homebuilding rose to a five-month high, yet the uptick in permits suggests possible hurdles as high mortgage rates and a surplus of available homes continue to affect the housing market.

Despite increased single-family housing starts, economists believe that residential investment barely influenced third-quarter economic growth. The spring surge in mortgage rates posed challenges, and despite a brief decline after the Federal Reserve's rate cuts, rates have been climbing again.

The report shows regional disparities in housing starts, with growth in the South and Northeast but declines in the Midwest, the most affordable region, and in the West.

