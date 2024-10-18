A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

In September, U.S. single-family homebuilding rose to a five-month high, yet the uptick in permits suggests possible hurdles as high mortgage rates and a surplus of available homes continue to affect the housing market.

Despite increased single-family housing starts, economists believe that residential investment barely influenced third-quarter economic growth. The spring surge in mortgage rates posed challenges, and despite a brief decline after the Federal Reserve's rate cuts, rates have been climbing again.

The report shows regional disparities in housing starts, with growth in the South and Northeast but declines in the Midwest, the most affordable region, and in the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)