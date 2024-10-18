Cuba Plunged into Darkness as Major Power Plant Fails
Cuba's electrical grid failed Friday due to a major power plant outage, causing a nationwide blackout. The government had earlier closed schools, non-essential industries, and sent workers home to conserve energy.
Cuba experienced a nationwide blackout on Friday when one of its major power plants failed, shutting down the entire electrical grid, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.
The Cuban government, led by its communist administration, had already taken measures earlier in the day to conserve energy.
These measures included the closure of schools and non-essential industries, as well as sending the majority of government workers home.
