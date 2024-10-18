Left Menu

Cuba Plunged into Darkness as Major Power Plant Fails

Cuba's electrical grid failed Friday due to a major power plant outage, causing a nationwide blackout. The government had earlier closed schools, non-essential industries, and sent workers home to conserve energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:23 IST
Cuba Plunged into Darkness as Major Power Plant Fails
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba experienced a nationwide blackout on Friday when one of its major power plants failed, shutting down the entire electrical grid, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

The Cuban government, led by its communist administration, had already taken measures earlier in the day to conserve energy.

These measures included the closure of schools and non-essential industries, as well as sending the majority of government workers home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024