Left Menu

Karnataka Government to Hold Talks on Reservation Issues Amid Ongoing Controversies

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces future discussions with Panchamasali Lingayat leaders about reservation issues, currently under judicial consideration. Amid protests and accusations from political opponents, Shivakumar emphasizes legal pathways and procedural fairness, maintaining the government's commitment to justice and transparency in ongoing investigations and political matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:51 IST
Karnataka Government to Hold Talks on Reservation Issues Amid Ongoing Controversies
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reiterated the state's commitment to equitable justice, announcing plans for forthcoming discussions with leaders from the Panchamasali Lingayat community regarding ongoing reservation disputes currently entangled in legal proceedings.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with community leaders, Shivakumar stated, "Our government prioritizes fairness for all communities. The reservation issue is now before the court, so government intervention is presently constrained. Further talks with Panchamasalis are planned post-elections, acknowledging their urgent concerns."

Responding to inquiries about protests by Panchamasali leaders, Shivakumar remarked, "We respect the right to protest." He also countered allegations by JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, emphasizing the transparency of his own political and administrative dealings, particularly in light of ongoing ED investigations concerning local development authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024