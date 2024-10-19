Karnataka Government to Hold Talks on Reservation Issues Amid Ongoing Controversies

In a recent development, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reiterated the state's commitment to equitable justice, announcing plans for forthcoming discussions with leaders from the Panchamasali Lingayat community regarding ongoing reservation disputes currently entangled in legal proceedings.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with community leaders, Shivakumar stated, "Our government prioritizes fairness for all communities. The reservation issue is now before the court, so government intervention is presently constrained. Further talks with Panchamasalis are planned post-elections, acknowledging their urgent concerns."

Responding to inquiries about protests by Panchamasali leaders, Shivakumar remarked, "We respect the right to protest." He also countered allegations by JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, emphasizing the transparency of his own political and administrative dealings, particularly in light of ongoing ED investigations concerning local development authorities.

