Karnataka Government to Hold Talks on Reservation Issues Amid Ongoing Controversies
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces future discussions with Panchamasali Lingayat leaders about reservation issues, currently under judicial consideration. Amid protests and accusations from political opponents, Shivakumar emphasizes legal pathways and procedural fairness, maintaining the government's commitment to justice and transparency in ongoing investigations and political matters.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reiterated the state's commitment to equitable justice, announcing plans for forthcoming discussions with leaders from the Panchamasali Lingayat community regarding ongoing reservation disputes currently entangled in legal proceedings.
Addressing reporters after a meeting with community leaders, Shivakumar stated, "Our government prioritizes fairness for all communities. The reservation issue is now before the court, so government intervention is presently constrained. Further talks with Panchamasalis are planned post-elections, acknowledging their urgent concerns."
Responding to inquiries about protests by Panchamasali leaders, Shivakumar remarked, "We respect the right to protest." He also countered allegations by JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, emphasizing the transparency of his own political and administrative dealings, particularly in light of ongoing ED investigations concerning local development authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
