Breakthrough Arrests in Poonch: Two Terrorists Apprehended by J&K Police

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully arrested two terrorists in the Poonch district. According to Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain, these arrests have led to the resolution of multiple cases concerning grenade attacks across the region.

In an exclusive statement to ANI, Anand Jain expressed his satisfaction, stating, 'We have achieved a substantial feat by detaining individuals involved in activities such as grenade lobbing and putting up anti-national posters. These terrorists targeted religious and public places like Gurudwaras, temples, hospitals, and army bases.'

These arrests come amidst heightened security operations, including the apprehension of a terror-linked individual in Surankote and the recovery of four grenades. This development is expected to provide a breakthrough in tackling recent terror-related incidents in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)