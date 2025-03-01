American-Made Hand Grenade Used in Attack on Karachi Police Station

In a startling development, a grenade attack on Karachi's Preedy Police Station has been confirmed to involve an American-made hand grenade, according to a detailed report by the Pakistani Bomb Disposal Squad. The assault, which left three police officers injured, saw the explosive thrown from the police station's main entrance. Forensic teams recovered 15 to 20 grenade fragments at the scene, marking an intricate investigation into the attack.

The remnants of the grenade were found embedded in the right-side wall of the police building, highlighting the violent impact of the explosion. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by officers Riaz Ahmed, Amir Zafar, and Mohammed Arshad were deemed non-life-threatening. The police have received all evidence pertaining to the investigation, following a protocol under anti-terrorism law, attempt to murder, and explosives provisions, reflecting the gravity and possible implications of the incident.

The involvement of organized criminal groups is being considered, with police tagging outlawed entities such as the Baloch Liberation Front or gangs from Lyari as potential players behind the attack. Meanwhile, counter-terrorism and geo-fencing teams conducted thorough inspections at the crime scene. The authorities' swift response underscores the ongoing vigilance against such threats in Karachi's volatile security landscape.

