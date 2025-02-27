Left Menu

Dramatic River Rescue in Poonch: Two Missing, Seven Saved

A passenger vehicle skidded off the road into a river in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, leaving two missing and seven rescued. The incident occurred near Kalai Bridge during heavy rains. Another accident resulted in the death of a truck driver in the Bufliaz area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been reported missing following a vehicular accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred when a passenger vehicle, en route from Poonch to Surankote, skidded off the road and plunged into the river near Kalai Bridge around 8:15 pm, according to police.

Emergency responders, led by Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain, managed to rescue seven individuals, including four women, who were promptly transported to the hospital. However, two others are feared swept away by the river's strong current, exacerbated by continuous rains.

In a separate incident, a truck driver, identified as Sarwar Ahmad Khan from Bufliaz, lost his life when his truck careened off a hilly road in the Bufliaz area. The authorities are continuing efforts in the rescue operations related to the river incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

