Ukraine's Demographic Crisis Worsens Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine's population has suffered a drastic decline of 10 million people since Russia's full-scale invasion began, according to the United Nations. Refugees fleeing the conflict, falling fertility rates, and war-related deaths have contributed to this demographic crisis.

In a recent Geneva news conference, Florence Bauer from the U.N. Population Fund highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that Ukraine's birth rate has plummeted to about one child per woman. This figure marks one of the lowest fertility rates globally, far below the 2.1 required for population stability.

Ukraine's demographic challenges are not isolated; neighboring Eastern European and Central Asian countries face similar declines. While the most immediate impacts are seen in depopulated regions and older-generation villages, the full scope of the war's effect on Ukraine's population remains uncertain until a post-conflict census is conducted.

