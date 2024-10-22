Target Slashes Prices to Win Holiday Shoppers

Target has announced a price reduction on more than 2,000 items, including snacks, toys, and cold medicine, aiming to draw deal-seekers during this year’s holiday shopping rush.

The cuts will span both national brands and Target's private label products, addressing consumer thriftiness as the shopping period shortens.

Following similar initiatives in May, Target plans to lower prices on over 10,000 items by year's end, aligning with a rise in quarterly sales and prompting the hiring of 100,000 seasonal workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)