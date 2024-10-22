Left Menu

Target Slashes Prices to Win Holiday Shoppers

Target is reducing prices on over 2,000 items, including snacks and toys, to attract budget-conscious shoppers during the holiday season. This initiative follows May's price cuts and comes amidst inflation concerns, rivaling Walmart. Target also hired 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays.

Updated: 22-10-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:40 IST
Target has announced a price reduction on more than 2,000 items, including snacks, toys, and cold medicine, aiming to draw deal-seekers during this year’s holiday shopping rush.

The cuts will span both national brands and Target's private label products, addressing consumer thriftiness as the shopping period shortens.

Following similar initiatives in May, Target plans to lower prices on over 10,000 items by year's end, aligning with a rise in quarterly sales and prompting the hiring of 100,000 seasonal workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

