Rajasthan's Renewable Revolution: UAE's ₹3 Lakh Crore Green Investment

The Rajasthan government has secured a ₹3 lakh crore investment deal with the UAE for renewable energy projects. This partnership aims to establish 60 GW of solar, wind, and hybrid facilities in western Rajasthan. This collaboration is a vital step towards India's 500 GW solar energy goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards bolstering renewable energy infrastructure, the Rajasthan government has inked a preliminary agreement with the United Arab Emirates, securing a massive investment of Rs 3 lakh crore. The deal was finalized in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and UAE Investment Minister Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi.

This substantial investment is earmarked for the development of 60 GW capacity solar, wind, and hybrid projects in Rajasthan's western districts. Chief Minister Sharma emphasized the importance of this initiative in contributing to India's ambitious national target of 500 GW solar energy production.

Rajasthan, known for its favorable investment climate, has emerged as a leader in renewable energy in India, having signed numerous MoUs with public sector undertakings aimed at meeting future electricity demands. The strategic partnership between India and the UAE continues to flourish, with both nations committed to transitioning towards sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

