Delhi Launches Landmark Financial Aid for Disabled Citizens

The Delhi government has introduced a groundbreaking financial assistance program, offering Rs 5,000 monthly to disabled individuals with high special needs. This initiative, reportedly the highest in the nation, targets those with over 60 percent disability and aims to enhance their quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, the Delhi government announced it will provide a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to disabled individuals with high special needs, marking the highest support of its kind across the country. The plan was unveiled by Social Welfare Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday.

Eligibility for this financial aid requires individuals to have more than 60 percent disability, detailed Bharadwaj during a press conference. The decision for this increased financial support was confirmed in a Council of Ministers meeting held on Monday.

The Social Welfare department has been instructed to implement the scheme, with registration expected to commence within a month. Bharadwaj highlighted that the proposal need not go to the lieutenant governor for approval, as it pertains to public welfare funds. According to the 2011 census, nearly 10,000 individuals in Delhi may qualify for this aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

