Tragedy Strikes as Drone Attacks Devastate Ukraine

Russian drone attacks claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl and left three others injured in Ukraine's central and capital regions overnight, Ukrainian officials reported on Tuesday.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone struck a residential building, leading to the girl's tragic death en route to the hospital, according to Ukraine's emergency service.

In Kyiv, debris from a downed drone ignited a fire at a recreational building, amidst broader drone attacks involving 100 Russian drones, of which Ukrainian forces managed to intercept 37.

(With inputs from agencies.)