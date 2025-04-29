Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Drone Attacks Devastate Ukraine

A series of Russian drone attacks in Ukraine resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl and injuries to three others, including a 6-year-old and two adults. The overnight assaults in Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk region caused significant damage, with Ukrainian air defenses downing 37 out of 100 drones.

Russian drone attacks claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl and left three others injured in Ukraine's central and capital regions overnight, Ukrainian officials reported on Tuesday.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone struck a residential building, leading to the girl's tragic death en route to the hospital, according to Ukraine's emergency service.

In Kyiv, debris from a downed drone ignited a fire at a recreational building, amidst broader drone attacks involving 100 Russian drones, of which Ukrainian forces managed to intercept 37.

