Bengaluru's Struggle: From Record Downpour to Urban Challenges

Bengaluru faced considerable flooding on Tuesday due to overnight heavy rains, causing urban chaos and endangering lives. A building under construction suffered a collapse amidst the torrential downpour.

Weather officials predict persistent rain in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu attributed to an "upper air cyclonic circulation" off the coast. Bengaluru has battled infrastructural challenges from traffic woes to inadequate civic systems.

Rapid urbanization and lake encroachments hinder the city's water management, evident in recent record-breaking rainfall. Authorities recorded 241 mm of rainfall, spurring rescues and numerous evacuations as roads flooded and cars floated away among fallen trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)