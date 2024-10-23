Max Life's Stellar Growth: Crossing Milestones in H1 FY25
Max Life Insurance demonstrated impressive growth in H1 FY25, with new business premium rising by 19% to ₹5,091 crore. Proprietary channels APE surged by 51%, contributing to a 40% increase in Individual New Business Sum Assured. The company's assets under management also rose by 27%.
Max Life Insurance has reported robust growth figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. The company's new business premium increased by 19%, totaling ₹5,091 crore, while proprietary channels' annual premium equivalent (APE) saw a remarkable 51% rise. This was reflective of the overall market environment's resilience and Max Life's strategic maneuvers.
In addition, the Individual New Business Sum Assured jumped by 40%, showcasing the company's dominant presence in the industry. Max Life's assets under management reached a staggering ₹1,70,144 crore, marking a growth of 27% compared to previous reporting periods.
These figures are indicative of Max Life's vigorous expansion efforts, buoyed by a collaboration with Axis Bank as a co-promoter from 2021, aimed at enhancing the brand's identity and market reach. The continuous investments and execution capabilities have positioned Max Life as a significant player in the non-bank private life insurance sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
