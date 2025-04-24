Axis Bank's Profits Dip Slightly Amid Rising Incomes

Axis Bank, a leading private sector lender, reported a slight decline in its net profit for the quarter ending March 2025. The net profit decreased to Rs 7,117.5 crore compared to Rs 7,129.67 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to the bank's regulatory filing.

Despite the decline in quarterly profit, total income rose to Rs 38,022 crore from Rs 35,990 crore year-on-year. The bank's gross non-performing assets improved from 1.43% to 1.28% over the same period.

The bank's total profit for the 2024-25 fiscal year was Rs 26,373 crore, up from Rs 24,861 crore in the prior year. CEO Amitabh Chaudhry emphasized a strategic focus on profitability and sustainable growth, highlighting improved market conditions as FY26 approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)