Left Menu

Axis Bank's Profits Dip Slightly Amid Rising Incomes

Axis Bank reported a slight decline in net profit for Q4 FY25, down to Rs 7,117.5 crore from the previous year's Rs 7,129.67 crore. The total income rose significantly, and the gross NPA improved. The bank's annual net profit increased, focusing on sustainability amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:40 IST
Axis Bank's Profits Dip Slightly Amid Rising Incomes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Bank, a leading private sector lender, reported a slight decline in its net profit for the quarter ending March 2025. The net profit decreased to Rs 7,117.5 crore compared to Rs 7,129.67 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to the bank's regulatory filing.

Despite the decline in quarterly profit, total income rose to Rs 38,022 crore from Rs 35,990 crore year-on-year. The bank's gross non-performing assets improved from 1.43% to 1.28% over the same period.

The bank's total profit for the 2024-25 fiscal year was Rs 26,373 crore, up from Rs 24,861 crore in the prior year. CEO Amitabh Chaudhry emphasized a strategic focus on profitability and sustainable growth, highlighting improved market conditions as FY26 approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025