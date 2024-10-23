BHP Defends Against Massive Lawsuit Over Brazilian Dam Collapse

BHP is defending itself against a colossal lawsuit in London's High Court, as it faces accusations of prioritizing profit over safety, contributing to Brazil's catastrophic 2015 dam collapse.

The lawsuit, involving over 600,000 Brazilians and numerous entities, seeks up to £36 billion, marking it as one of the largest in English legal history.

BHP contests the charges, asserting the lawsuit duplicates proceedings in Brazil, and claims it neither owned nor operated the disaster-stricken dam, emphasizing safety as a core company value.

