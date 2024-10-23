Left Menu

BHP Defends Against Massive Lawsuit Over Brazilian Dam Collapse

BHP faces a major lawsuit in London's High Court, accused of prioritizing profit over safety leading to Brazil's 2015 dam disaster. Over 600,000 claimants are involved, seeking billions in damages. BHP denies liability, arguing it didn't own or operate the dam and that the lawsuit overlaps with Brazilian proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BHP is defending itself against a colossal lawsuit in London's High Court, as it faces accusations of prioritizing profit over safety, contributing to Brazil's catastrophic 2015 dam collapse.

The lawsuit, involving over 600,000 Brazilians and numerous entities, seeks up to £36 billion, marking it as one of the largest in English legal history.

BHP contests the charges, asserting the lawsuit duplicates proceedings in Brazil, and claims it neither owned nor operated the disaster-stricken dam, emphasizing safety as a core company value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

