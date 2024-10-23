Left Menu

Gold Soars as Uncertainty Reigns Ahead of U.S. Election

Gold prices reached a record high amid global market fluctuations. While the U.S. dollar rose, stocks fell ahead of the upcoming U.S. election. Markets expect interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street experienced declines, and election uncertainties are affecting market predictions. Investors are eyeing the implications of a potential Trump presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:48 IST
Gold Soars as Uncertainty Reigns Ahead of U.S. Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices reached record highs on Wednesday, presenting a puzzling contrast to the dollar's upward climb. Meanwhile, global stocks experienced a dip as investors hesitated to make significant bets amid the looming U.S. election. The Federal Reserve might need to reassess interest rate cuts, given recent economic data showing continuous growth and job creation in the U.S.

Markets are currently pricing a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's November meeting, with another similar cut predicted by year end. A month prior, traders anticipated a full percentage point cut by January. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year notes surged, closing up at 4.244%. "Yields indicating a pro-growth administration could assume power, coupled with deficit-spending concerns," stated Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.

Wall Street saw all three primary indexes fall, driven by losses in consumer discretionary, healthcare, and tech stocks. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq each recorded downturns. The MSCI All-World index reflected European market fragility. With the U.S. election imminent, XTB's Kathleen Brooks remarked on the elusive 50th record high for the S&P 500. As speculation mounts over a Trump-Harris contest, Trump's potential trade and immigration policies could spur inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

