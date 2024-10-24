Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: Government and Navy Step Up Preparedness

Odisha prepares for Cyclone Dana with extensive measures, including deploying officers and coordinating with the Navy. Cyclone Dana is expected to impact Odisha and West Bengal, potentially causing severe weather conditions. Preparations include evacuations, deployment of disaster response teams, and comprehensive support systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:43 IST
Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: Government and Navy Step Up Preparedness
Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Odisha's government is on high alert as Cyclone Dana approaches, with Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo assuring the public that all necessary preparations are complete. In anticipation of the cyclone's landfall, departments are actively coordinating their efforts to ensure readiness.

Speaking to the media, IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra highlighted that the cyclone, which intensified overnight, poses a significant threat to Odisha and parts of West Bengal. He detailed expected rainfall and wind speeds that could affect several districts, urging vigilance as the system progresses.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with key ministers, convened a meeting to assess the situation. The government is spearheading proactive initiatives such as evacuation operations in vulnerable areas like Dhamara and Bhadrak. The Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force are also on standby to assist as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

