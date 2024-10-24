Left Menu

Child's Tragic Death Spurs NHRC Action on Moti Nagar Park Safety

The NHRC has launched an investigation following the tragic death of a four-year-old in West Delhi's Moti Nagar. A machine from an open-air gym reportedly fell on the child, triggering concerns over park equipment maintenance. Notices have been issued to relevant authorities for detailed reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:44 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened after the tragic death of a four-year-old boy in West Delhi's Moti Nagar. The incident occurred when a piece of equipment from an open-air gym reportedly fell on the child in a park, raising serious issues regarding equipment maintenance.

The NHRC noted that if media reports are accurate, they reflect a severe human rights violation due to alleged negligence by local authorities tasked with upkeeping public park facilities. This incident highlights potential dangers present in other publicly managed parks in Delhi.

In response, the Commission has demanded detailed reports from top officials, including the Chief Secretary of Delhi and heads of the DDA, MCD, and NDMC. These reports, expected within four weeks, should cover maintenance audits, safety measures, and any compensation for the victim's family. Police comments and investigation updates are also sought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

