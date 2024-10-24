Left Menu

Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Solutions Through Civil Defence Volunteers

In response to Delhi's worsening air quality, Lt. Gov. VK Saxena urged Chief Minister Atishi to deploy Civil Defence Volunteers for pollution control. Saxena highlighted insufficient enforcement resources as a critical issue and advocated for comprehensive involvement of volunteers from November to February, emphasizing remuneration and equitable engagement.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi grapples with 'very poor' air quality, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has reached out to Chief Minister Atishi, suggesting the deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) to aid in pollution reduction efforts. This move comes amid concerns over inadequate equipment for tackling pollution effectively.

In his letter, LG Saxena urged the use of CDVs from November 1 to the end of February for pollution mitigation. He proposed that the Divisional Commissioner summon CDVs engaged as of October 31, to dedicate their services to mitigating air pollution for four months.

Furthermore, Saxena addressed the livelihood concerns of these volunteers, proposing that the government ensures rational, legal, and non-partisan engagement opportunities for CDVs, adhering to reservation norms. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains severely compromised, with an AQI of 385 reported. While stubble burning is a significant factor, it is not the sole cause of pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

