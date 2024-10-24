Left Menu

India Introduces Rs 1000 Crore VC Fund to Propel Space Startups

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 1000 crore Venture Capital Fund dedicated to space startups, taking a significant step in boosting India's space economy. Under the guidance of IN-SPACe, this initiative aims to provide vital risk capital and foster exponential growth in the high-tech space sector.

Updated: 24-10-2024 16:07 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greenlit a substantial Rs 1000 crore Venture Capital Fund targeting the burgeoning space sector, as announced by the Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Thursday. This fund, under IN-SPACe's purview, is expected to roll out over a five-year span.

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that the fund seeks to catalyze space-sector startups, with an estimated annual deployment of Rs 150-250 crore. This move aligns with the government's 2020 space reforms, emphasizing private sector involvement.

The Rs 1000 crore initiative aims to escalate India's space economy, currently valued at $8.4 billion, aiming to hit $44 billion by 2033. The plan is to instill investor confidence, invite private funding, and demonstrate governmental support as an Alternate investment Fund, per SEBI guidelines, ensuring startups receive essential early-stage equity.

