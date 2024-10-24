Tesla's Earnings Forecast Powers Nasdaq Gains Amid Market Fluctuations

Driven by Tesla's impressive earnings forecast, the Nasdaq made substantial gains on Thursday, despite a backdrop of challenging corporate results and pressures from rising Treasury yields.

Tesla shares soared 19% following its announcement of robust third-quarter profits and an ambitious sales growth outlook, boosting its market capitalization by over $100 billion. This optimism also uplifted the Consumer Discretionary sector by 2.7%.

However, the broader market saw mixed results, with the S&P 500 experiencing declines in most sectors and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping amid falling Treasury yields and corporate performance uncertainties.

