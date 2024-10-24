Left Menu

Tesla's Earnings Forecast Powers Nasdaq Gains Amid Market Fluctuations

The Nasdaq surged as Tesla's strong sales forecast lifted market sentiment, despite challenges from rising Treasury yields and mixed corporate earnings. Tesla's stock rose significantly following its robust third-quarter profits and optimistic sales growth projection. Meanwhile, other companies like Boeing and IBM faced declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:05 IST
Tesla's Earnings Forecast Powers Nasdaq Gains Amid Market Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Driven by Tesla's impressive earnings forecast, the Nasdaq made substantial gains on Thursday, despite a backdrop of challenging corporate results and pressures from rising Treasury yields.

Tesla shares soared 19% following its announcement of robust third-quarter profits and an ambitious sales growth outlook, boosting its market capitalization by over $100 billion. This optimism also uplifted the Consumer Discretionary sector by 2.7%.

However, the broader market saw mixed results, with the S&P 500 experiencing declines in most sectors and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping amid falling Treasury yields and corporate performance uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024