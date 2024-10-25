Jammu and Kashmir Bank Reports Impressive Profit Surge in Q2

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has announced a robust growth in its financial performance, with a 45% increase in standalone profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 551 crore compared to Rs 381.07 crore a year ago.

For the first half of the fiscal year 2025, the bank's net profit surged by 36.6% to Rs 966.41 crore, buoyed by significant gains in both core and non-core income.

MD and CEO Baldev Prakash attributed the success to the bank's financial diligence, asset quality management, and ongoing digital transformation. The bank's net interest income rose by 7.7% YoY, with other income up by 55.6%, demonstrating strong operational results.

(With inputs from agencies.)