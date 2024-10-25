Russia's Interest Rate Surge: Strategies to Curb Inflation

In a decisive move tailored to tackle surging inflation, Russia's central bank increased its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 21%, a level not seen since the early years of the Putin administration. The hike underscores ongoing economic struggles, spurred by increased state and military spending, and inflation expectations that have reached new heights this year.

Despite the increased rate, some of Russia's most influential businessmen, including leaders from top oil and defense firms, had urged the central bank to reconsider tightening measures. Inflation remains a pressing challenge, and further interest rate hikes are likely as the central bank strives to achieve its elusive policy target of 4% inflation by 2025.

IMF projections reflect a tempered outlook for Russian economic growth, citing decreased consumption and investment. While the central bank maintains its strict monetary policy, observers remain cautious about Russia's economic future amid geopolitical tensions and internal financial pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)