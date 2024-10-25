Left Menu

Russia's Interest Rate Surge: Strategies to Curb Inflation

Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 21% to combat rising inflation and manage inflation expectations. Despite pressure from powerful businessmen, the bank is committed to tightening monetary policy. Further hikes are possible, and the forecast for inflation in 2025 has been updated due to economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:08 IST
Russia's Interest Rate Surge: Strategies to Curb Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move tailored to tackle surging inflation, Russia's central bank increased its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 21%, a level not seen since the early years of the Putin administration. The hike underscores ongoing economic struggles, spurred by increased state and military spending, and inflation expectations that have reached new heights this year.

Despite the increased rate, some of Russia's most influential businessmen, including leaders from top oil and defense firms, had urged the central bank to reconsider tightening measures. Inflation remains a pressing challenge, and further interest rate hikes are likely as the central bank strives to achieve its elusive policy target of 4% inflation by 2025.

IMF projections reflect a tempered outlook for Russian economic growth, citing decreased consumption and investment. While the central bank maintains its strict monetary policy, observers remain cautious about Russia's economic future amid geopolitical tensions and internal financial pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024