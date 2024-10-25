President Murmu Highlights AI's Global Importance at NIT Raipur Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu asserted on Friday that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now a focal area globally, unlocking opportunities for young people across various sectors. Addressing the 14th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur, President Murmu highlighted the dependence of technological advancements on scientific developments.

Referring to the Nobel Prize winners for Physics and Chemistry in 2024, President Murmu noted their work with AI, which spans artificial neural networks to micro-RNA exploration and protein structure prediction. She stressed that such achievements are possible only through transcending traditional scientific and technological boundaries.

The President advocated for an interdisciplinary approach as a catalyst for engineering innovation, underlining India's foundational role in the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence. She observed AI's profound impact across social, political, economic, and strategic spheres, and identified it as a catalyst for new opportunities among young engineers.

Furthermore, President Murmu urged higher education institutions to focus on affordable solutions to local challenges while maintaining a global outlook. She emphasized the relevance of the 'Think Global, Act Local' ethos for both students and faculty.

In a message to students, President Murmu encouraged them to reflect on their life priorities and values, challenging them to integrate personal development with societal contributions. She highlighted that expanding one's contribution could enhance personal growth.

During her visit, President Murmu released the ninth installment of the Mahtari Vandana Yojana amid a cultural display by a tribal dance group. Her visit to Chhattisgarh also included attending convocations at both AIIMS and NIT Raipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)