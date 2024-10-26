Tragic Incident Halts Operations: Worker Dies at Codelco's Ventanas
Codelco has suspended its Ventanas copper refinery operations in Chile following the death of a worker. The 32-year-old employee, part of a contracting team, died while repairing the roof of a storage site. Investigations by Codelco and Chile’s mining safety regulator, Sernageomin, are underway.
Codelco, Chile's state-owned mining giant, has temporarily halted operations at its Ventanas copper refinery. This decision follows a fatal incident in which a 32-year-old contractor died on-site while carrying out repairs.
The worker, employed by contractor CVC, sustained fatal injuries while repairing the roof of a copper concentrate storage site. The company immediately suspended all operational activities in the division.
An internal investigation has been launched by Codelco to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Additionally, Sernageomin, Chile's mining safety regulator, will conduct its own independent probe into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
