Stubble Burning Sparks Concerns Amid Supreme Court's Reproach

Stubble burning continues to plague Haryana and Punjab, despite sharp criticism from the Supreme Court aimed at both state governments for their inadequate actions to curb the practice. On Friday, stubble burning incidents were reported in Haryana's Kaithal district and along the Karnal-Jind road, with similar cases observed in Punjab's Amritsar and Barnala regions.

The persistent issue contributes significantly to rising air pollution levels, as burning crop residues releases large amounts of hazardous smoke. On October 23, the Supreme Court reiterated the fundamental right of citizens to a clean, pollution-free environment, and criticized the nominal fines imposed, urging for genuine enforcement with potential prosecutions.

In a session addressing air pollution post-Diwali, the court plans to evaluate various pollution sources, including transportation and industrial activities. Meanwhile, Haryana's Chief Minister announced a Rs 1,000 per acre incentive for farmers who avoid burning stubble, with plans to potentially increase this subsidy. Calls for a permanent resolution echo across the region, as farmers express compulsion in their stubble burning practices.

