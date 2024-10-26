Left Menu

Stubble Burning Sparks Concerns Amid Supreme Court's Reproach

Despite the Supreme Court's rebuke, stubble burning persists in Haryana and Punjab, exacerbating air pollution. The court reprimands both governments for inadequate action and nominal fines. Haryana announces incentives to curb the practice, while Punjab farmers call for a permanent solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:43 IST
Stubble Burning Sparks Concerns Amid Supreme Court's Reproach
Visual from Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stubble burning continues to plague Haryana and Punjab, despite sharp criticism from the Supreme Court aimed at both state governments for their inadequate actions to curb the practice. On Friday, stubble burning incidents were reported in Haryana's Kaithal district and along the Karnal-Jind road, with similar cases observed in Punjab's Amritsar and Barnala regions.

The persistent issue contributes significantly to rising air pollution levels, as burning crop residues releases large amounts of hazardous smoke. On October 23, the Supreme Court reiterated the fundamental right of citizens to a clean, pollution-free environment, and criticized the nominal fines imposed, urging for genuine enforcement with potential prosecutions.

In a session addressing air pollution post-Diwali, the court plans to evaluate various pollution sources, including transportation and industrial activities. Meanwhile, Haryana's Chief Minister announced a Rs 1,000 per acre incentive for farmers who avoid burning stubble, with plans to potentially increase this subsidy. Calls for a permanent resolution echo across the region, as farmers express compulsion in their stubble burning practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024