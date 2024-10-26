Left Menu

Gangland Web Unraveled: Dhankar's Arrest Sheds Light on Crime Nexus

Annu Dhankar, key suspect in a Rajouri Garden murder, was arrested at the India-Nepal border. In her interrogation, she uncovered connections with gangsters promising her a lavish life in the US. Her arrest follows a series of shootouts linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang.

26-10-2024
Himanshu Bhau gang's female associate Annu Dhankar apprehended (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Annu Dhankar, a key suspect in the murder of a gang member at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden, provided crucial insights during her interrogation by the Delhi police. Dhankar revealed that she had ties with notorious gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Sahil Ritolia, who promised her a US visa and luxurious life at their expense.

Dhankar was arrested while attempting to cross the India-Nepal border after the murder. Following the incident, she returned to Mukherji Nagar to collect her belongings before embarking on a journey through Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Katra, staying in various accommodations and constantly evading capture with financial support from Bhau and Ritolia.

The arrest follows a police shootout in Sonipat, Haryana, where key gang members associated with the case were killed. The shootout and the revelations from Dhankar's interrogation highlight the Himanshu Bhau gang's extensive criminal activities, including a murder spree and subsequent international attempts to evade law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

