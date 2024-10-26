Lady Don Remanded: Annu Dhankar's Seven-Day Judicial Custody in Murder Case

Annu Dhankar, infamously known as the 'Lady Don' and an associate of notorious gangster Himanshu Bhau, has been remanded to seven days of judicial custody by Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday. The ruling comes after her arrest for the murder of Aman Joon, which occurred at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden.

The Delhi Police special cell apprehended Dhankar on Friday at the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhim Pur Khri, UP, as she attempted to escape to Nepal. Judicial Magistrate Padma Ladol granted the custody after thoroughly evaluating the application. Dhankar, presented before the court under strict security and with her face covered, continues to face intense interrogation.

Investigators from the South West District police are delving into the murder case, which alleges that Joon was lured to the restaurant before being fatally shot. Dhankar is slated for another court appearance post-custody on November 2, as authorities seek to piece together the details of the high-profile case. (ANI)

