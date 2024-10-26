Rail Tracks Under Siege: Fire, Obstructions Threaten Safety

A fire on railway tracks near Bathinda station was swiftly controlled by Punjab Police after an oil leak from a goods train, bound for Jammu, ignited the blaze. Firefighters, acting promptly on Friday, managed to avert any mishaps, with no casualties reported, officials confirmed.

Senior Inspector Harjeevan Singh of the Railway Protection Force confirmed the incident to ANI, stating that the patrolling team alerted the control room immediately. "The fire was confined to the track and didn't affect any train coaches. An inquiry into the cause is underway," Singh stated.

Officials suspect a short circuit caused by the oil leak as the spark for the fire. This event is one among several recent disruptions on Indian railway tracks, including an obstruction incident on the Bareilly-Varanasi Express line, where a lodged wooden block halted services for two hours.

Senior Section Engineer Ajay Kumar reported this obstruction at Malihabad police station after an alert from the station master, describing a wooden branch incident obstructing the train at specific markers. Incidents like an empty LPG cylinder found on tracks near Roorkee further highlight security concerns.

Since June 2023, there have been 24 attempts to sabotage Indian railways, involving various objects placed on tracks. This alarming pattern, with 15 incidents in August alone, underscores a growing threat to railway safety nationwide. Authorities are urged to heighten vigilance and strengthen safety measures.

