Rahul Gandhi's Call to Safeguard Retail Investors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi voiced concerns over the sharp decline in the Indian stock markets, emphasizing the need to protect young and retail investors. In a conversation with Pawan Khera, Gandhi described the market's risk and committed to a campaign to shield investors' hard-earned money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:30 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the precipitous decline in India's stock markets, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised alarms about the financial vulnerabilities faced by young investors and salaried individuals.

Gandhi, conversing with Congress' media head Pawan Khera, urged party leaders to strategize protective measures for these investors' money, which he termed as 'in a space of risk.'

Emphasizing his readiness to be actively involved, Gandhi shared a video on Instagram highlighting the dramatic drop in stock markets, fueled by significant losses in IndusInd Bank's shares and continuous foreign fund exits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

